College and Pro Football Legend Tim Brown to Attend Boys & Girls Club Annual Auction Event

Tim Brown, Former Heisman Trophy winner for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Pro Football of Fame legend, and former Boys & Girls Club Member, will spend the evening at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction to benefit youth in Central Wyoming. It's being held on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Brown played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 1984 to 1987 where in 1987 he was named an All-American, Heisman Trophy Winner, received the Walter Camp Award, was named Sporting News Player of the Year, and United Press International Player of the Year. He was the first receiver in NCAA history to win the Heisman Trophy. He was drafted in the first round of the 1988 NFL draft to the Los Angeles Raiders where he played from 1988-2003, and ended his career in 2004 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his tenure as an NFL player, he was named an All-Pro receiver twice and holds the NFL record for most consecutive starts by a receiver with 176 starts, a record that still holds today. In 2015 he was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is one of only ten people to win the Heisman Trophy and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

More people have walked on the moon (12) than have ever accomplished this feat. Co-chair of the event, Angela Boyles, said “We are so excited to have Tim Brown come to this amazing event! Tim is an example of the heights our Club members can reach, and the impact we can have on the lives of young people.”

The theme of this year’s event is “Future Ready”.

“The Club has opportunities for all youth and it meets the needs of these young people in so many ways whether it be a meal after school, opportunities to prepare for the workforce, or help catching up on homework. Each youth needs something different in order to be Future Ready, and the Club makes sure to find a way to meet these needs” said Courtney McKee, Co-Chair of the event.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming serves youth, ages 5-18, at 11 sites in Natrona, Converse, Fremont, and Johnson Counties. The Annual Reverse Raffle & Auction is one of the Club’s largest fundraisers in support of its operating budget.

