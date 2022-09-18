Cody Rolls Along With a Road Win Over Buffalo
Defending 3A champion Cody had a couple of one-sided victories to start the season but was challenged by a physical Buffalo team on Friday in Buffalo. Cody still came out with a 35-13 but the win for the Broncs was well earned in some rainy conditions/ Cody scored the first 2 touchdowns of the game with the first one a perfect throw and catch from Luke Talich to Wilkins Radakovich and the 2nd one was Talich hooking up with Remy Broussard who made a terrific catch in the end zone.
Buffalo did answer with a long and speedy touchdown run from Blake Bell but Cody's defense was stout for the vast majority of the night. Luke Talich added a rushing touchdown in the 2nd half, Buffalo countered with a TD by Will Hammond after an interception but Cody sealed the deal on a long run to the house from Broussard.
Cody ups their record to 3-0 with a big road game this Friday in Jackson. Buffalo is 1-2 on the year with a road game at Lander on Friday. Be sure and check out our video of the game as well as some photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!