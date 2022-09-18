Cody Rolls Along With a Road Win Over Buffalo

Defending 3A champion Cody had a couple of one-sided victories to start the season but was challenged by a physical Buffalo team on Friday in Buffalo. Cody still came out with a 35-13 but the win for the Broncs was well earned in some rainy conditions/ Cody scored the first 2 touchdowns of the game with the first one a perfect throw and catch from Luke Talich to Wilkins Radakovich and the 2nd one was Talich hooking up with Remy Broussard who made a terrific catch in the end zone.

Buffalo did answer with a long and speedy touchdown run from Blake Bell but Cody's defense was stout for the vast majority of the night. Luke Talich added a rushing touchdown in the 2nd half, Buffalo countered with a TD by Will Hammond after an interception but Cody sealed the deal on a long run to the house from Broussard.

Cody ups their record to 3-0 with a big road game this Friday in Jackson. Buffalo is 1-2 on the year with a road game at Lander on Friday. Be sure and check out our video of the game as well as some photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Cody Vs. Buffalo Football Cody Vs. Buffalo Football