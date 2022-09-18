Natrona Wins Oil Bowl over Kelly Walsh for 6th Straight Year

The annual Oil Bowl football game between the Casper schools is always filled with emotion and school spirit. Natrona has had the upper hand in this fall classic for the last 6 years as the Mustangs got by the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday night 26-6.

Natrona opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 40-yard touchdown connection from Wyatt Powell to Evan Lango which was followed by a 2nd quarter touchdown from Powell from 14 yards out and the Mustangs led 13-0.

Kelly Walsh jumped back into the game in the 3rd quarter as quarterback Gibson Sasser found Aiden Emanuelson for a touchdown on a play that covered 39 yards to cut the gap to 13-6. But NC responded with a 74-yard gallop to the end zone from Mason Weickum which was the play of the game. That gave Natrona some breathing room and Weickum provided more breathing room with a 38-yard run to the house in the 4th quarter.

Natrona improves to 3-1 on the year and will host Cheyenne South on Friday. Kelly Walsh drops to 1-3 on the year and will be in Gillette on Friday to take on Campbell County. We have plenty of photos of the game in our gallery below courtesy of Libby Ngo as well as Angela Berry. Enjoy!

Oil Bowl-Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh Oil Bowl-Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh