Cody Crawford of Natrona Signs with UW for Football

Natrona County football player Cody Crawford will be joining the University of Wyoming program as a preferred walk-on. Crawford was an all-state selection in 4A on the offensive and defensive line and was named the 4A Lineman of the Year. He's 6-1 and 275 pounds and helped the Mustangs ring up 276 yards rushing per game which was 2nd in 4A. On the defensive line, Crawford was in on 54 tackles with 3.5 sacks, 2 blocked punts, and a fumble recovery. He was an all-conference pick on the line of scrimmage in his junior season.

Crawford also has made a name for himself on the slopes as he competes in alpine skiing for NC. This season, he placed 6th in the slalom and 10th in the giant slalom at the Kelly Walsh Invite at Hogadon. At the Laramie Invite. he was 5h in the slalom and 8th in the GS. Crawford placed 17th at the 2022 State GS event in Jackson.

Get our free mobile app

Natrona-Thunder Basin Football Natrona-Thunder Basin Football