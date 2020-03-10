Casper Skiers Fare Well at State Alpine Meet

Natrona County and Kelly Walsh brought their best skiers to the slopes in Jackson for the State Alpine High School Championships over the weekend. For the boys, Natronas Cody Crawford made the podium with a 2nd place finish in the slalom event with a time of 1.32.25 over 2 runs. Dane Rasmussen of Kelly Walsh was also on the podium with a 3rd place finish in 1.32.62. KW's Alex Yakel was 6th in the slalom in 1.35.25.

In the boy's giant slalom, Rasmussen took the bronze medal with a 2 run total of 1.56.14. Crawford placed 5th in 2.05.57 with Yakel grabbing the 13 spot in 2.13.74. In the boy's team standings, Kelly Walsh took 2nd and Natrona took 4th.

For the ladies, Elena Galles of Natrona finished 6th in the slalom with a 2 run time of 1.37.73. Her teammate, Aleka Blair was 7th in 1.41.3. Kelly Walsh's Ludovica Polvara took 8th place with a clocking of 2 runs in 1.41.44. KW's Grace Lutz was 9th in 1.44.22

In the girl's giant slalom, Elena Galles made the podium taking 3rd with a 2 run time 2.04.07. Blair was in the 10th position in 2.15.39. On the Kelly Walsh ledger, Polvara was 11th in 2.15.5 and Lutz was 14th in 2.21.44. In the ladies' team standings, Natrona placed 3rd and Kelly Walsh 4th.