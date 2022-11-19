Coats for Kids: Kiwanis Club of Casper Giving Away Coats and Other Winter Gear on Saturday

The Kiwanis Club of Casper is giving away free coats and other winter clothing to children in need on Saturday, November 19.

That's according to a Facebook post from the Kiwanis Club, who wrote that they will be giving away these winter clothing items from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Hope Center, located at 441 South Center Street, in the cafeteria.

"We have a great collection of new and quality used coats and other winter gear sizes infant to adult," the Kiwanis Club wrote. "No early birds, please!"

If you are unable to make it on Saturday, their final Coats for Kids giveaway is happening on December 3rd.



For more information, you cab visit the Kiwanis Club of Casper Facebook page.