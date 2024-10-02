City says disabled veterans can obtain private parking space

CASPER, Wyo. — Disabled veterans who find themselves unable to find parking close to their front door could find expedient relief through the established procedure for getting a private handicap space, City Manager Carter Napier told the Casper City Council.

The problem was earlier raised by Councilor Lisa Engebretsen, and the proposed solution, with a nominal fee to the city, was discussed at the council’s public pre-meeting discussion Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Anyone with a qualifying disability could apply for the designation through the Wyoming Department of Transportation or present qualified medical certification to the city, which would establish the appropriate signage outside the residence. The space would be reserved for the vehicle owner specifically, as they would be the one paying the initial $25 fee and and $50 annual renewal fee, Napier said.