City says disabled veterans can obtain private parking space

City says disabled veterans can obtain private parking space

A car sits in the parking lot of the Ravencrest Apartments. (File)

Credit: Greg Hirst /

CASPER, Wyo. — Disabled veterans who find themselves unable to find parking close to their front door could find expedient relief through the established procedure for getting a private handicap space, City Manager Carter Napier told the Casper City Council.

The problem was earlier raised by Councilor Lisa Engebretsen, and the proposed solution, with a nominal fee to the city, was discussed at the council’s public pre-meeting discussion Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Anyone with a qualifying disability could apply for the designation through the Wyoming Department of Transportation or present qualified medical certification to the city, which would establish the appropriate signage outside the residence.  The space would be reserved for the vehicle owner specifically, as they would be the one paying the initial $25 fee and and $50 annual renewal fee, Napier said.

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio