City of Casper Offers Third & Fourth Graders a Chance to Name Snow Plow

The City of Casper is offering 3rd and 4th graders a shot at naming a snow plow.

"Send us your frostiest, punniest, most heart-warming snow plow names by 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, then we'll select three finalists for a community-wide vote" wrote the city in a recent social media post.

Submit here.

