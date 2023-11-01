City of Casper Offers Third & Fourth Graders a Chance to Name Snow Plow
The City of Casper is offering 3rd and 4th graders a shot at naming a snow plow.
"Send us your frostiest, punniest, most heart-warming snow plow names by 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, then we'll select three finalists for a community-wide vote" wrote the city in a recent social media post.
