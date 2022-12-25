Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

Police say a Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men.

The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m.

Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case.

Police have not detained any suspects but think the gunman drove away in a dark-colored vehicle.

A senior police official said Sunday, “We understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people.”

Gun violence is comparatively rare in Britain, where even most police officers do not carry guns.