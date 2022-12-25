Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded
Police say a Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men.
The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m.
Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case.
Police have not detained any suspects but think the gunman drove away in a dark-colored vehicle.
A senior police official said Sunday, “We understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people.”
Gun violence is comparatively rare in Britain, where even most police officers do not carry guns.
Casper Houses Go All Out With Christmas Decorations
Gather in, young and old. As we tell you a tale. It's short and it's sweet, and it surely won't fail. It's a Christmas story, perhaps you've heard it before. Last year we showed you some houses, and now we have more.