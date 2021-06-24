Chris LeDoux Statue Arrives at Cheyenne’s Frontier Park

'Just LeDoux It’ has found a home on Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Bronze sculptor D. Michael Thomas from Buffalo, WY enlisted guitar moving assistance from Jimmy Dean Siler, general chairman of Cheyenne Frontier Days. Be sure to stick around for the end of this report because a special addition to the brick and cement base would surely receive a nod of approval from Chris LeDoux. The statue is 12 and half feet tall and its installation is part of the 125th anniversary of CFD. LeDoux, who passed away in 2005 was one of the few cowboys to not only compete at the Cheyenne rodeo but also perform musically at the venue. This is the 2nd Chris LeDoux statue in Wyoming. The other stands at the park that bears his name in Kaycee.

