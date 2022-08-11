Contos Named Next Cheyenne Frontier Days General Chairman

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors has tapped John Contos to head up the nine committees responsible for putting on the "Daddy of 'em All."

Contos takes the reigns from outgoing General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler, whose term just ended.

"I am honored, excited and humbled to be selected as the next General Chairman of the World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration," said Contos.

Contos has been a CFD volunteer for 39 years.

He joined the HEELS organization in 1998, has chaired the Public Relations Committee, and served on the Board of Directors from 2016 to 2021.