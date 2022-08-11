Contos Named Next Cheyenne Frontier Days General Chairman
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors has tapped John Contos to head up the nine committees responsible for putting on the "Daddy of 'em All."
Contos takes the reigns from outgoing General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler, whose term just ended.
"I am honored, excited and humbled to be selected as the next General Chairman of the World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration," said Contos.
Get our free mobile app
Contos has been a CFD volunteer for 39 years.
He joined the HEELS organization in 1998, has chaired the Public Relations Committee, and served on the Board of Directors from 2016 to 2021.
LOOK: VIntage Postcards Showing-Off Cheyenne Frontier Days Through the Years
Postcards have been a thing since the mid-1800s. Sending pictures and short messages on card-stock paper to friends and families really took off in the first half of the 20th century. While not quite as popular today, they still exist, and collecting postcards even has a special name, Deltiology.
Postcards were made for a lot of things, like vacation destinations and events. Cheyenne Frontier Days was the source of many. On the auction site eBay we found a lot of vintage postcards with fascinating pictures of Cheyenne and the Daddy of 'Em All.