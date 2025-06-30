58-Year-Old Wyoming Man to Pay $33K, Serve 10 Years in Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

A 58-year-old Hudson man was recently busted for engaging online with an individual he believed to be 13 years old.

As part of a Wyoming DCI investigation, detectives were granted search warrants for his property and seized electronic devices containing thousands of images and videos of child sexual assault material on Sept. 10, 2024.

Sean Joseph Brennan was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison with 10 years of supervised release to follow for possession of child pornography, subsequent offense.

The court ordered restitution of $33,000 to be paid to the victims identified in the child pornography Brennan possessed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold prosecuted the case. The defendant was indicted on Nov. 20, 2024, and pleaded guilty on April 3.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on June 25 in Cheyenne

