Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison says the man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court. He says a legally armed 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County killed the man. He called the armed civilian a “real hero," saying he stopped "the shooter almost as soon as he began." The two injured victims are in stable condition.
