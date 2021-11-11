Cheyenne Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Armed Meth Trafficking

A 32-year-old Cheyenne woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to a criminal complaint, the Drug Enforcement Administration began surveilling Brittany Ann Weaver in January after the Laramie County Sheriff's Office received an email from her ex-boyfriend stating Weaver was traveling to Denver to purchase half-pound quantities of methamphetamine.

She was arrested on Feb. 8 after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne led to the discovery of 105 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, unused packaging materials, and a loaded handgun.

Weaver admitted that the methamphetamine was hers and told officers she purchased it in Colorado and planned on distributing it in Cheyenne.

Weaver will be on supervised release for 10 years once she is released from prison.

