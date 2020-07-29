Cheyenne Teen Stabbed on School Playground, Another Teen Arrested

A Cheyenne teen was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly stabbing another Cheyenne teen multiple times on the playground at Buffalo Ridge Elementary School.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says the incident occurred around 2:15 a.m.

"They got into a physical altercation at the playground over a previous incident ... and it led to the 13-year-old victim being stabbed by the 14-year-old suspect in the left flank region," said Inman.

Inman says both boys were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The 14-year-old suspect was later transported to Archer and charged with aggravated assault," said Inman.

Inman didn't know whether the teen would be charged as an adult.