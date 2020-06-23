Cheyenne Teacher Bound Over for Trial in Boyfriend’s Death

A 33-year-old Cheyenne teacher charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of her boyfriend has been bound over for trial.

Danelle Moyte appeared Friday in Laramie County Circuit Court and was bound over on the murder charge as well as three child abuse charges and one of four aggravated assault charges.

Moyte is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Christopher Garcia at their home in the 2400 block of S. 4th Avenue on May 16.

According to an affidavit, Moyte reportedly told deputies that she shot Garcia in self-defense after the couple returned home following an argument.

Moyte is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $500,000 cash bond. Her arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

​​