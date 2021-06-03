Cheyenne Spa Owner, Employee Arrested for Prostitution

A Cheyenne spa owner and employee have been arrested for prostitution following an extensive investigation, police announced Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the department's Community Action Team began investigating the Asian Relax Spa at 619 W. Lincolnway in April 2021 and determined that workers at the spa were offering and performing sexual acts in exchange for money.

"On May 20, 2021, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a search warrant was executed at the business, resulting in the owner and worker being taken into police custody," Farkas said in a news release.

On June 2, the owner, Xiaoli Ye, was bound over to Laramie County District Court on a promotion of prostitution charge. Her arraignment date has not yet been set.

Ye's employee, Xinyun Liu, was charged with prostitution, a misdemeanor, and is set to be arraigned in Laramie County Circuit Court on July 9.

Both women are out on signature bonds.