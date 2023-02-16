A California man appeared by video in Natrona County Initial Appearances today.

DShawn Rhodes, 33, heard two sets of charges from Judge Michael Patchen.

The first set included 3 counts:

1. Promotion of Prostitution, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison

2. Possession (meth), a misdemeanor punishable by 1 year in prison

3. Possession (marijuana), a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in prison

The second charge was for a separate incident, but possibly involving the same victim--a charge of domestic battery, punishable by up to 6 months in prison.

Because the first set of charges included a felony, Patchen said he could not take a plea.

To the domestic battery, Rhodes pleaded not guilty.

For the domestic battery, the Assistant District attorney, Stephanie Arrache reccomended a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

"Why so high?" asked patchen.

Arrache said that the victim was seen jumping out a moving truck into traffic.

Referencing court records, she said witnesses observed the victim had a bloody lip and was visibly upset.

Patchen decided to set the bond at $10,000 cash or surety.

In regards to the felony charge and the other two misdemeanors, Arrache reccomended a $75,000 Cash Only bond.

She said the victim was basically being trafficked by Rhodes. According to the affidavit, he would take all her money to spend on gambling and his own needs and drive the victim to and from jobs. The victim, although hesitant to talk to law enforcement, said that she is afraid of Rhodes.

Documents allege the victim told authorities she believed Rhodes might kill her for snitching.

Judge Patchen said he was very concerned. He said there are allegations that the victim may be part of sex trafficking and there could be interstate involvement.

The judge agreed to set bond at $75,000 Cash Only.

Rhodes will have a preliminary hearing in 10-20 days.