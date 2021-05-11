Cheyenne Sees 6+ Inches of Snow After Hitting 79 Degrees Friday

More than six inches of snow has fallen in Cheyenne over the past two days, according to the National Weather Service.

The Cheyenne Airport saw 5.4 inches of snow Monday, and as of 3 p.m. Tuesday had picked up another 0.7 inches.

"Temperatures will be warming this week with widespread 60s and 70s for high temperatures by late in the week and over the weekend," the NWS said Tuesday evening.

weather.gov/cys

It was just four days ago on Friday afternoon that Cheyenne hit a near-record high temperature of 79 degrees.