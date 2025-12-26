Cheyenne city leaders have reversed course on the future of the city’s historic pumphouse, voting to repeal a previous resolution that had ordered the property to be sold, leased, or demolished.

At the December 22 Cheyenne City Council meeting, council members approved a substitute resolution that repeals the July 2025 action and removes all deadlines tied to the building’s fate. The newly adopted resolution allows the city to work with community stakeholders to explore alternative solutions for the property—flexibility that was not included in the original measure.

Notably, the resolution also eliminates the requirement to pursue demolition and includes language calling for the pumphouse to be placed back into “beneficial use.” Preservation advocates say that wording signals potential support for restoring the building, possibly using Sixth Penny funding, and keeping it as a public asset.

The Cheyenne pumphouse was completed in 1892 and designed with architectural elements inspired by the nearby railroad depot, reflecting the Richardsonian Romanesque style. It served as a critical part of the city’s water system until the 1920s, when the Roundtop water station was built to support Cheyenne’s growing population. Afterward, the building was repurposed for other municipal uses before eventually being abandoned.

Following years of deterioration, the pumphouse was added to the Alliance for Historic Wyoming’s Watchlist of Endangered Places in 2023.

The council’s decision comes after weeks of debate and uncertainty, marked by multiple versions of substitute resolutions and growing public interest in the building’s future. That interest was on display during a successful “Unbarred Tour” on November 16, hosted by the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board in partnership with the Alliance for Historic Wyoming and Historic Cheyenne Inc. Organizers say public turnout and feedback from the event gave city leaders valuable insight into community sentiment.

“If there were any doubts about public support for saving the pumphouse, the recent Unbarred Tour proved that citizens want to see this structure come back to life,” said Maren Kallas, vice president of Historic Cheyenne Inc. “The city should be credited with putting pressure on the people to answer the call—and we certainly did.”

Milward Simpson, chair of the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, also praised the council’s action. “I want to commend Councilman Seagrave and the entire governing body for providing this renewed opportunity to work together toward a positive outcome for this precious and iconic piece of Cheyenne’s history,” Simpson said. “I look forward to working diligently in the new year to help find a solution that benefits everyone in our community.”

Megan Stanfill, executive director of the Alliance for Historic Wyoming, called the vote a major step forward. “This is a significant win for one of our Watchlist properties,” Stanfill said. “I hope the community takes a moment to recognize the power of their voice in the public process. There is still work to be done to save the pumphouse, but we look forward to working with stakeholders to return it to public use.”

City officials have not yet outlined a specific plan for the pumphouse, but the repeal of the earlier resolution clears the way for collaboration, fundraising discussions, and long-term planning aimed at preserving one of Cheyenne’s oldest surviving structures.

Community Rallies To Save Historic Church In Rock Springs

Wyomingites are once again proving how deeply they value their history. This fall, news that the Diocese of Cheyenne planned to remove Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Rock Springs from sacred use touched a chord across the state. After parishioners appealed the decision, the Bishop agreed to pause the process until February 15, with a community meeting set for January — giving this storied landmark a fighting chance.

Even for those who don’t live in Rock Springs, the church’s story is a familiar Wyoming one: built from perseverance, immigrant grit, and a sense of community that transcended hardship. Formed in 1910 by Eastern European coal miners seeking a place where their traditions felt understood, the parish worshiped in a hand-dug basement before commissioning a full Romanesque church, completed in 1925. Its 125-foot bell tower, family-donated stained glass, and bells representing four ethnic groups stand today as reminders of the diverse hands that built Wyoming’s early communities.

The church — along with its rectory — was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015 and continues to serve the wider area through programs like the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen. But like many historic churches around the nation, it now faces the challenges of tightening budgets and deferred maintenance.

Recognizing its significance, the Alliance for Historic Wyoming has placed Saints Cyril and Methodius on its Watchlist of Endangered Places. The designation aims to spark wider conversation about the state’s sacred spaces and encourage collaborative solutions that can keep these cultural touchstones alive.

David Tate, President of the Rock Springs Historic Preservation Commission, expressed gratitude for the statewide support and attention the designation brings. “We will continue to support efforts to see that this historic church remains a sacred space,” he said.

Alliance Executive Director Megan Stanfill emphasized the broader Wyoming connection. “Churches have served as cornerstones of community life for generations,” she said. “We stand with those working to preserve the sacred value of this historic church built by their ancestors. We’re hopeful the Watchlist listing will help the parish and the diocese find a path forward.”

Across Wyoming, where history is woven into the landscape and the buildings that anchor its towns, the future of Saints Cyril and Methodius is becoming a shared concern — and a shared hope.

Courtesy Courtesy loading...

Courtesy Courtesy loading...

Courtesy Courtesy loading...

Courtesy Courtesy loading...

