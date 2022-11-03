Cheyenne Police Warn of Ongoing Phone Scam

The Cheyenne Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Thursday about an ongoing phone scam aimed at utility customers in the area.

Police say callers are posing as Black Hills Energy and City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities employees and requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment, or risk having their utilities shut off.

"If you are ever in doubt about the legitimacy of the person calling you, hang up, and call the business/utility directly to confirm your account status," the post reads.