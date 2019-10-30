Work Begins on $1.7M Sewer Rehab Project in Cheyenne

Work is underway on a $1.7 million sewer main rehabilitation project in Cheyenne.

Board of Public Utilities spokeswoman Dena Egenhoff says the project aims to clean and install a sewer pipe liner in over 1.3 miles of sewer mains along Dry Creek from Yellowstone Road to Powerhouse Road.

"This project will advance sewer service reliability for the area and is part of the Board’s initiative to accelerate the renewal of sewer infrastructure and reduce storm water and/or groundwater seeping into manholes," Egenhoff said in a news release.

Mechanical Systems Inc. will be working on the project over the next two months, but Egenhoff says it won't affect access to the Greenway and shouldn't impact sewer services.

​​