Cheyenne Police: Pedestrian Severely Hurt in Suspected DUI Crash

Cheyenne Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Holliday Park on Friday night.

According to a post on the CPD Facebook Page, police were called to the park at 8:54 p.m. on a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash. The pedestrian was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police have so far not released the names of either the pedestrian or the driver, and the case remains under investigation.