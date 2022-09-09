UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say Foster has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Khloee Foster was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the area of Alta Vista Elementary School.

Foster is 5-foot tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair that's dyed red in the front and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black long-sleeved shirt underneath a black tank top, and black, red, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Foster's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.

