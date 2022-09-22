UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Safe

4:07 P.M. UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say Maloy has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Kwintyn Michael Maloy was last seen in the area of Imperial Court.

Maloy is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Maloy's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.