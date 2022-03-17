Cheyenne Police Investigating Theft, Looking to Identify Subjects

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say the suspects have been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the men pictured above.

According to a department Facebook post, the two may have information about a theft at Four Winds Liquor & Lounge.

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Fernandez at (307) 633-6638 and reference case number 22-9908.

