Cheyenne Police Investigating Theft, Looking to Identify Subjects
UPDATE:
Cheyenne police say the suspects have been identified.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the men pictured above.
According to a department Facebook post, the two may have information about a theft at Four Winds Liquor & Lounge.
Anyone who recognizes the men or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Fernandez at (307) 633-6638 and reference case number 22-9908.
