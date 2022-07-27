[UPDATED]

The suspect has been identified thanks to a tip from a community member.

Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly fired a gun at another man in a recent incident.

That's according to a release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas, the incident happened on July 19 at around 9:30 p.m. at 2121 East Lincolnway.

Two men allegedly got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a local business. As things heated up one of the men got a gun from his vehicle, identified as a black Nissan Rogue. The suspect then allegedly shot one round at the other man, hitting a sidewalk curb. The suspect then allegedly got into his car and drove away.

No one was injured in the incident. Police got the photo attached to this article from a surveillance camera and are asking anyone who has information on the suspect to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white man around 40 years old with dark hair and glasses. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Pendedlton at 307-633-6666.