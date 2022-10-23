Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Stolen Check Suspect
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen check to make purchases in local stores.
That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.
According to the post, the man in the above photo is believed to have used stolen checks to make purchases at Murdoch's and Bloedorn Lumber.
Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to call Detective Cover at (307) 637-6541.
