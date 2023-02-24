Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Shoplifter
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a shoplifter.
Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the shoplifting occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. this afternoon, Feb. 24, at the Walmart at 2032 Dell Range Boulevard.
Farkas says the woman pictured above stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.
"Unfortunately, I don't have a description of the items stolen," Farkas told KGAB Radio.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Lohnes at 307-633-6698 and reference case number 23-11958.
