Cheyenne Police Arrest Man For Attempted Homicide In Stabbing

A 41-year-old transient was behind bars at last report after allegedly stabbing another man in Cheyenne on Saturday morning.

That's according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to the release, police were called to the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue around 9:30 Saturday morning.

When they got there, they found 26-year-old transient Jesse Flores had suffered serious injuries in an apparent stabbing. Flores, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, was rushed to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where his condition was unknown.

Police arrested 41-year-old Robert Requejo as a suspect in the case. Requejo, who is also a transient, had remained on the scene according to police. According to the release, Requejo was arrested for attempted second-degree homicide.

Townsquare Media will report further developments in the case as details become available.