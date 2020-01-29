Cheyenne PD Looking for Man Who Tried to Rob Drive-Thru Customer

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a drive-thru customer at a fast food restaurant in north Cheyenne Tuesday night.

Officer David Inman says police were called to the McDonald's at 5701 N. Yellowstone around 9 p.m. after a masked man wearing black approached a customer leaving the drive-thru, pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them and demanded money.

Inman says the customer drove off and the suspect, described as a skinny white man between 5'0" and 5'4" in height, ran westbound.

"They're still working on (getting surveillance video)," said Inman. "The general manager was the only one who could pull it and he wasn't there last night."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

​​