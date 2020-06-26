Cheyenne Pair Sentenced to Federal Prison for Meth Trafficking

Two Cheyenne residents have been sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson earlier this month sentenced 39-year-old Kevin Richard Vallee to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Vallee's co-defendant, 36-year-old Trisha Ann Garner, received 34 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a criminal complaint, Garner was driving Vallee's pickup when the two were stopped on Interstate 25 near Cheyenne on Oct. 12, 2019, for having a broken taillight.

The traffic stop led to the discovery of approximately 131.8 grams of methamphetamine and a Hi-Point pistol with an obliterated serial number. Other drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found in the pickup.

Vallee told investigators that the pistol was his and that a gang member in Colorado, who he refused to identify, gave it to him.

Both Vallee and Garner will be on supervised release for five years once they are released from prison.

​​