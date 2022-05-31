Weld County Drug Trafficker Gets 120 Year Prison Sentence

A Greeley, Colorado man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted of being involved in a major drug trafficking operation.

That's according to a release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

According to the release, 49-year-old Luke Braziel of Greeley was convicted of 14 counts of conspiracy-controlled substances and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

According to the release, Brazile distributed at least 14 pounds of meth and heroin in a single month while under investigation in 2019.

“We’ll truly never know the true negative impact and the amount of secondary victims in this case” Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia said during the sentencing hearing. “There is not another crime that impacts this many people the way that he has. This man made a business out of spreading poison throughout our community and feeding people’s addictions.”

According to the release, the Weld County Drug Task Force started a wiretap investigation into the drug operation in 2019, and the Gang Unit of the Greeley Police Department also helped with the probe.