Cheyenne Man Gets 5 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking

A Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Peter James Hernandez, 28, was indicted in July 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to the indictment, on or about May 9, 2022, Hernandez did knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully possess with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Hernandez will be subject to seven years of supervised release once he's released from prison.

The crime was investigated by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

