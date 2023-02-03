Cheyenne Man Gets 5 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking

Cheyenne Man Gets 5 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking

Laramie County Sheriff's Office

A Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Peter James Hernandez, 28, was indicted in July 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to the indictment, on or about May 9, 2022, Hernandez did knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully possess with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Hernandez will be subject to seven years of supervised release once he's released from prison.

The crime was investigated by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

RELATED:

25 richest people in America and how they did it

St﻿acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.
Filed Under: cheyenne, crime, dea, District of Wyoming, drug trafficking, fentanyl, laramie county, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, methamphetamine, PETER JAMES HERNANDEZ, possession with intent to distribute, sentencing, U.S. Attorney's Office, U.s. District Court, wyoming
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio