Cheyenne Man to Stand Trial on First-Degree Murder Charges

A 25-year-old Cheyenne man, who earlier this month was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a gun charge stemming from a 2019 shooting that killed two and injured two others, will stand trial on first-degree murder charges in state court.

Andrew Weaver appeared Friday in Laramie County Circuit Court and was bound over on seven amended charges including attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

​Weaver is accused of opening fire at 3436 E. 11th Street on Sept. 16, 2019, killing 37-year-old Adrien Butler and 30-year-old Shaline Wymer and seriously injuring two 14-year-old boys. He's also alleged to have shot at Armando Butler, who was able to avoid being struck by a bullet by falling to the floor.

Police say Weaver told them that he'd gone to the house with the intention of trading a gun for drugs and a different gun, and that he'd bought methamphetamine from Adrien Butler in the past.

Weaver was arrested in a nearby field a couple of hours after the shooting, and reportedly had a stolen Smith & Wesson on him which he said he used to shoot the victims.

The state originally charged Weaver with two counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault, but he was taken into federal custody before his preliminary hearing.

He took a deal with the feds, and pleaded guilty in February to possession of a stolen firearm. In exchange for his plea, a felon in possession of a firearm charge was dismissed at his sentencing.

Because they didn't have jurisdiction, the feds didn't take over the more serious charges against Weaver.

Weaver's arraignment in Laramie County District Court has yet to be scheduled. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

