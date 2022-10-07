Cheyenne Man Pleads Not Guity to Federal Drug, Gun Charges

A 50-year-old Cheyenne man is facing federal drug and gun charges after 1.86 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl was reportedly found in his home.

According to a criminal complaint, a state-issued search warrant was executed at Grady Lynn Peoples' home on July 21, 2022, and 710 grams of methamphetamine, 132.5 grams of fentanyl pills, eight grams of cocaine, and eight grams of heroin were seized.

Officers also seized a 9mm handgun, a cell phone, and $8,000 cash.

Get our free mobile app

When interviewed, Peoples reportedly told investigators that the drugs, gun, and cash were his and that he intended to sell the drugs. He also said he smoked approximately 30 fentanyl pills daily and had smoked fentanyl the day before.

Peoples was arrested on a state warrant for drug-related offenses and subsequently indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and felon and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 27, and his trial was set for Nov. 28.

If convicted on all three counts, Peoples could face 20 years to life in prison, up to $20,250,000 in fines, and five years to a lifetime of supervised release.