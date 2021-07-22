Cheyenne Frontier Days Officials Expecting ”Huge Crowds” In 2021

Cheyenne Frontier Days officials are expecting "huge" crowds" for the upcoming 2021 Daddy of 'em all.

That's according to CFD Public Relations Committee Chair Mke Smith and Rodeo Chair Chad Mathews. The pair were interviewed on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650, KGAB on Saturday.

Both men in the interview used the term ''huge crowds" to describe the expectations for Cheyenne Frontier Says 2021.

''Compared to '19, I think Chad's Rodeo (ticket sales) is up over 70 percent. Night shows are up nearly 50 percent over '19 numbers, and '19 was a great year," Smith said. He went on to say the CFD ticket sales are not the only reason big crowds are expected. "But from events, we are talking to around the country. Everybody is ready to get going and to get back to normal. and to have some fun and to see each other and gather again."

If the predictions for huge crowds prove true, it should give Cheyenne's economy a major boost. Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Director Dale Steenbergen has often in past years described Cheyenne Frontier Days as a "second Christmas" for many Cheyenne businesses.

That's especially true for travel-related businesses such as lodging establishments, bars, and restaurants. But in general, most retail businesses in the area get some kind of boost from the increased numbers of people visiting Cheyenne for the annual western celebration.

Steenbergen has said that for some businesses CFD often is a "make or break" factor in whether or not they have a profitable year. Some studies have put the economic impact on the Cheyenne area economy from Frontier Days at around $28 million annually.

There may be a concern for some businesses this year in terms of staffing to meet the increased demand, as hiring employees has been a challenge for many this year. Some restaurants and convenience stores, in particular, have been operating on a reduced schedule recently due to the inability to fill positions. Whether that trend continues into Frontier Days remains to be seen.

Cheyenne Frontier Days will officially kick off on Friday, July 23.

