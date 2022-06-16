Cheyenne Firefighters Put Out Dumpster Fire

Cheyenne Fire Rescue put out a dumpster fire on Tuesday morning.

Just in case you are waiting for the punchline here, we are talking about an actual dumpster fire. Literally, a garbage disposal unit that caught on fire.

According to a CFR news release, firefighters were called out on a report of a roll-off dumpster fire in the 2500 block of East 15th Street at 11:02 a.m., arriving at 11:08.

Downwind buildings were threatened by the garbage blaze, but firefighters were able to put it out quickly using firefighting foam.

Because of the rapid response, the damage was limited to the exterior siding of an adjoining structure. The damage estimate is $1,604 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CFR also wants to remind motorists to slow down or stop when near emergency vehicles and to not run-over fire hoses laying on the ground.