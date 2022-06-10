Cheyenne Felon Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Gun Charges

A Cheyenne felon accused of possessing an unregistered firearm pleaded not guilty to federal charges in U.S. District Court Monday.

Roland French, 48, has been charged by a federal grand jury with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The indictment alleges that on or about July 4, 2021, French, knowing he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, knowingly possessed a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun with an obliterated serial number which had a barrel of fewer than 18 inches in length and was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

French's trial has been set for Aug. 8. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.