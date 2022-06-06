Cheney Warns Democracy Remains Under Threat

Wyoming's representative in the U.S. House, Liz Cheney, said there was an

'extremely broad' and 'extremely well-organized' conspiracy by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election — and that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was just one instance in 'an ongoing threat' to democracy.

Cheney’s remarks, aired Sunday, 6/05/22, days before the January 6th committee begins prime-time, televised hearings.

Those hearings will run through June that will feature live witnesses, taped interviews with key figures — including Trump family members — and previously unseen video footage.

Be ready to sit through a lot of you want to watch this. There are 1,000 interviews and reviews of more than 125,000 records.

'We are not in a situation where former president Trump has expressed any sense of remorse about what happened,'Cheney, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, told CBS News’s Robert Costa. 'We are, in fact, in a situation where he continues to use even more extreme language, frankly, than the language that caused the attack,' she added. 'And so, people must pay attention. People must watch, and they must understand how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don’t defend it.'

In her statements on the Sunday television talk shows Cheney said that evidence would compel Americans to pay attention.

At the same time, she suggested that many of her fellow Republicans have “pledged their allegiance” to Trump over the country.

'I think there is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump,' Cheney told Costa. 'And I think that, you know, the majority of Republicans across the country don’t want to see our system unravel. They understand how important it is to protect and defend the Constitution.'

Man, the GOP is not open-minded about the events of Jan. 6.

Several high-profile Republicans have refused to cooperate with the committee, with varied consequences.

Justice Department announced Friday that it had indicted former Trump adviser Peter Navarro but would not pursue charges against former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and former communications chief Daniel Scavino Jr. (Washington Post).

