Cheney Raises Over $2 Million in Final Quarter of 2021

Based on filings by the Federal Election Commission, Congresswoman Liz Cheney raised $2,043,749 from the beginning of October to the end of 2021, making a total of $7,179,463 throughout 2021.

Get our free mobile app

A majority of the money raised in the last quarter of 2021 by Cheney, $1,542,919, was raised through larger contributions, while $316,391 was from people who contributed less than $200.

Cheney's campaign currently has $4,715,289 cash on hand and spent $1,068,959 in the last quarter of the year.

According to a press release by Harriet Hageman, who is Cheney's main opponent and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, her campaign raised $443,460 in the fourth quarter of 2021, with $381,163 cash on hand by the end of the year.

Anthoney Bouchard, one of Cheney's opponents, only raised $25,867 during that same period, with it almost evenly split between contributions over and under $200.

From the end of September until the end of 2021, Bouchard's campaign spent $53,645 on various advertising bids.

The next closest person in the race was Denton Knapp, who raised $1,160 in the last three months of 2021, spent $9,780 during that period, and has $3,705 cash on hand.

It is unclear at this time how long candidates like Bouchard or Knapp, along with the four other announced candidates, will stay in the race, as there is a fear among Republicans who dislike Cheney that having multiple candidates running against in the primary will split the vote and make it easier for Cheney to win.

With the primary race eight months out, there haven't been any large polls done on what Cheney's chance is of winning.

One poll conducted thus far was an internal poll by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee, where Hageman won 59 to Cheney's nine, including three of Hageman's family members.

In September, Wyoming state representative Chuck Gray suspended his campaign after Trump endorsed another candidate in the primary.

Since Gray suspended his campaign, he received $1,700 in donations from three different people up until Dec. 20.