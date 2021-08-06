Cheney: My Dad Is Troubled by Direction Of GOP

“I would just say, my dad is deeply troubled about where are our party is, deeply troubled about where our country is, and [he is] just a tremendous source of advice and guidance and wisdom for me,” Cheney said.

Liz Cheney said these things while being removed from House Republican Conference Chair in May.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being … she is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our great military, the worst decision in our country’s history,” said Trump.

The Cheneys were not always against the former president. Back in August 2019, Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney attended a Trump fundraiser for his 2020 re-election campaign. As Liz Cheney said she was “honored” to be co-hosting the event.

“The President’s policies are benefiting Wyoming and the nation,” the spokesperson said.

Liz made the remarks about her father's current thoughts on the issues during an Aspen Institute panel discussion.

Liz Cheney has been the most conservative member of the house and the Republican party. She even voted with President Trump on almost every issue. But she has never been a fan of Trump's style and bombastic nature. She would prefer more of a Ronald Regan type.

Since her voting to impeach Trump she has been mislabeled as a RINO (Republican In Name Only) or a liberal. Some members of the Wyoming GOP have wondered if she would join the Democrat party. Not only would she never join them but the Democrats would not have her. She is far too conservative. She just doesn't want someone like Trump leading the conservative movement.

