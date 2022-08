Announced in a press release, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso put out a statement supporting Harriet Hageman on her win in the primary.

"Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her primary win. Harriet will be a tremendous ally in the fight to unleash American energy, combat inflation and secure our southern border. Along with Cynthia Lummis, the three of us will be a strong, conservative, and effective team for the people of Wyoming."