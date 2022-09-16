Charles’ history with US presidents: He’s met 10 of past 14

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hanging out with Richard Nixon's daughter. Swapping horseback riding stories with Ronald Reagan. Bending the ears of Donald Trump and Joe Biden on climate change. King Charles III over the years has made the acquaintance of 10 of the 14 U.S. presidents who served during his lifetime. Charles met Dwight Eisenhower when he was just 10 years old. He has recalled his first visit to the Nixon White House in 1970 as the time “they were trying to marry” him off to Tricia Nixon. Charles met Joe Biden last year. He did not meet four presidents who held office during his lifetime: Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Lyndon Johnson and John F. Kennedy.

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming's Top 11 Museums To See