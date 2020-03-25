Spain’s Coronavirus Deaths Leap; Prince Charles Now Infected

MADRID (AP) — The coronavirus death toll has risen dramatically in Spain, pushing it past China and second only to Italy as the pandemic spreads rapidly in Europe.

Even Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the virus.

Spain’s Health Ministry reported a daily increase of 738 deaths, pushing the overall toll to 3,434 overall and past China's 3,285 dead.

Only Italy has more deaths, with 6,820.

India, the world's largest democracy, put its 1.3 billion people on lockdown.

In the United States, lawmakers finally agreed on a massive $2 trillion domestic aid package, while Germany's parliament prepared to pass a $1.1 trillion package of its own.