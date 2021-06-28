BREAKING: Charges Filed in Cheyenne Toddler’s Death

Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove announced late Monday afternoon that charges have been filed against Wyatt Dean Lamb in the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera.

Lamb was arrested on unrelated warrants on Feb. 19 after the disappearance of Rivera, his then-girlfriend Kassandra Orona's son, triggered a search and the boy's body was found in a dumpster near the couple's apartment in south Cheyenne.

Police four days later announced they had forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to Manlove supporting additional charges of aggravated child abuse and murder; and on March 4, District Court Judge Catherine Rogers ordered Lamb be held without bond pending trial and bond revocation evidentiary proceedings in the unrelated case.

Get our free mobile app

"I commend the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Coroner, and the Wyoming State Crime Lab for their collective efforts in this case," Manlove said in a statement.

Lamb has been charged with 10 counts of child abuse and one count of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Read Manlove's full statement below:

“A prosecutor in Wyoming must follow a special rule of professional conduct, Rule 3.8,” Manlove said. “The rule permits me to make statements that are necessary to inform the public of the nature and extent of my actions and that serve a legitimate law enforcement purpose,” Manlove said “In the case of the death of A.R., the two-year-old Cheyenne toddler whose body was found in a dumpster on February 19, 2021, I have filed charges against Wyatt Dean Lamb for multiple counts of child abuse and one count of felony murder,” Manlove announced. “I commend the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Coroner, and the Wyoming State Crime Lab for their collective efforts in this case,” Manlove said. “The charging document, called an Information, was filed today, along with the probable cause affidavit, and are public records available at the office of Clerk of the Circuit Court for the First Judicial District,” Manlove said. “I am not permitted to make comments outside of a courtroom that have a substantial likelihood of heightening public condemnation of an accused, so I will not be making any further statement nor answering media inquiries,” she said.

For more information about this case, check out our earlier posts: