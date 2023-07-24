According to a filings report with Natrona County District Court, the charges against a Casper man accused of child abuse were dismissed on July 17.

His criminal records have been completely expunged as of July 24.

He was initially charged with child abuse on February 27, 2023.

According to court documents, the victim's mother told authorities that her child was traveling from the Hot Springs to Casper with their father.

She said the child told her that the father pulled over the vehicle, opened the rear driver's side door and ordered them out. The defendant allegedly cursed the child and took a green plastic and aluminum snow brush and began hitting the child's thighs and buttocks.

Court records also state that both the mother, and later the son, claimed that when the snow brush broke, the defendant found a second snow brush and continued the corporal punishment.

On December 27, a Natrona County Sheriff's Officer was assigned the case.

The defendant's case was bound over to District Court after a preliminary hearing on March 21st, 2023.

