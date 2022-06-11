Photos: Chancey Williams Packs the House At David Street Station for ‘Concert of Hope’

It was just one of those nights.

The air was cool, the sky was orange, the energy was...palpable. Hundreds upon hundreds of Casper residents descended upon David Street Station on Thursday night to see Chancey Williams and his band, including Casper native Brooke Latka perform for The Orr's Hope Foundation Concert for Hope.

And boy, was it.

The Orr's Hope Foundation is an organization dedicated to, as their name suggests, providing hope to Wyoming families.

The foundation's mission statement says that it "invests in the lives of families with premature babies and medically complex children by assisting with financial needs and empowering them to thrive in the community."

Community is, in fact, a vital part of the Orr's Hope Foundation, which is why, for the second year in a row, they've partnered with the David Street Station and a variety of sponsors to present the Concert of Hope- an event designed to help bring awareness to premature births and critically ill children.

The work that The Orr's Hope Foundation does for the community is unparalleled, but they can't do it by themselves. They continually partner with various community sponsors, as was the case with the Concert of Hope.

The Ronald McDonald House, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Eggingtons, Sonny's RV, Toy Town, GW Mechanical, Exero Well Integrity, Tommy Russell- Coldwell Banker Legacy Group, Artisan Alley, and Big Horn Design Studio all came together to help The Orr's Hope Foundation produce a concert for the ages. It was an evening to remember and it couldn't have happened without the community partners.

It also couldn't have happened without the talent. Rising Star Tumbling and Dance and Vibes Performing Arts started out the evening's festivities and Sarah Carper, a local musician absolutely set the tone for the rest of the evening with her mix of original tunes and cover songs. And then, Chancey Williams took the stage and absolutely brought the house down.

People were happy. They were smiling. They were laughing. They were dancing. It was a night for music, a night for joy.

It was a night for hope.

