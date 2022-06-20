Champions Crowned at CNFR on Saturday Night

The College National Finals Rodeo concluded on Saturday at the Ford Center in Casper and Casper College placed 4th in the nation in the men's division. T-Bird team ropers Carson and Kellan Johnson had a no time on Saturday night so they finished 9th in that event. Casper College tie-down roper Linkyn Petersek took 7th in that event. In the other events at the CNFR for the Wyoming contingent, Austin Hurlbut of the University of Wyoming too 10th in the steer wrestling, Sage Miller of LCCC placed 10th in the saddle bronc and UW's Brice Patterson took 7th in the bareback.

On the ladies' side for the Wyoming contingent, the University of Wyoming took 12th place in the team standings with Kelsey Lensgrav placing 15th in the goat tying. Ellie Bard of Gillette College took 5th in the barrel racing and her teammate Emily Knust took 15th in the breakaway roping.

Overall on the men's side, Ty Pope of Missouri Valley won the national championship in the bareback, Shane Fornier of McNeese State took the saddle bronc title and Casey Roberts of Three Rivers, MO won the bullriding. In the timed events, Henry Kincaide of Panola College captured the national championship in the tie-down roping, Riley Kittle from Cisco along with Jace Helton of Weatherford won the team, with Walt Arnold of Tarleton State won the saddle in the steer wrestling.

Maddie Door of Cochise and Kamryn Duncan of McNeese State tied for 1st place in the goat tying, Bryanna Lehrman of Texas A&M-Commerce was the breakaway national champion and Sadie Woliver of Oklahoma State won the championship in the barrel racing.

