Cercy Sexual Assault Lawsuit Inches Closer To Trial

Tony Cercy, the Casper businessman accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his lake house in June 2017 could go on trial in a federal lawsuit next September.

That's according to a case management plan filed in federal court late last week.

Cercy was acquitted of first- and second-degree sexual assault following a February 2018 jury trial. A mistrial was declared on a third count of third-degree sexual assault.

The next year, a jury issued a guilty verdict on third-degree sexual assault but following an appeal, the Wyoming Supreme Court threw out the verdict.

However, Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Mike Blonigen declined to refile the case saying the Supreme Court's ruling would restrict what the prosecution could do in terms of alleging contact during the alleged assault, making a conviction nearly impossible.

But the woman was willing to testify and has since filed a lawsuit in federal court.

According to the recent filings, the woman is being represented by Casper attorney Marci Crank Bramlet. John C. Clune and Christopher F. Ford. of Hutchinson Black and Cook are also representing the woman.

The firm is based in Boulder, Colorado.

According to his bio, Clune is "recognized as one of the nation's top sexual abuse attorneys" and most recently garnered national attention for representing Deborah Ramirez during US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne-based attorney Jane M. France and Denver-based attorney Jeffrey S. Pagliuca.

Pagliuca represented Cercy during his criminal proceedings and went on to represent the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend.

According to last week's filings, parties in the case are asking for extra time (the typical timeline for a federal case is nine months, according to filings) because of the large volume of witnesses and parties' counsels' availability for trial.

The trial could last up to eight weeks and parties have proposed a start date of Sept. 12, 2022.

